Hawaii baseball unveils 2023 schedule, featuring a competitive non-conference slate

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:40 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii baseball team unveiled their 2023 schedule on Monday.

The BaseBows will play a 50-game regular season, including a 26-game home slate.

In the second season under head coach Rich Hill, UH will play a highly competitive non-conference schedule that features 13 games against teams that made it to the 2022 NCAA Tournament -- 11 of which will be at Les Murakami Stadium.

Hawaii’s season begins with a party at the Les in a four-game series against Horizon League Champion Wright State on February 17th-19th.

They will then hit the road for the tony Gwynn Legacy in San Diego. The tournament field includes San Diego State, UNLV and San Diego -- UH plays SDSU again following the Tony Gwynn.

Hawaii will then head to Minneapolis for the Cambria College Classic to play Minnesota, Nebraska and Maryland.

UH then hosts 202 Super Regional team UConn on March 10th-13th before opening Big West Conference play at Cal Poly.

Hawaii has one more non-conference series against Tulane before continuing Big West play.

