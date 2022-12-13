Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Gas prices below $3? Winter bringing lower prices at the pump ahead of Christmas

For the fifth consecutive week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, according to GasBuddy.
For the fifth consecutive week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, according to GasBuddy.(Kngkyle2 via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:08 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The temperature isn’t the only thing dropping in December.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices are down for the fifth consecutive week to an average of $3.21 per gallon.

The tech company reports the nation’s average gas price is down 14.4 cents from a week ago, 56.5 cents lower than a month ago, and 11 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.91 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so,” De Haan said.

According to AAA, about 34 states are currently seeing fuel averages lower than last year.

“The seasonal pattern of less driving due to shorter days and crummy weather, combined with a lower oil cost, is driving gas prices lower,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “If this trend continues, many states could see their average prices fall below $3 a gallon by early next year.”

GasBuddy said Texas ($2.66), Oklahoma ($2.67) and Arkansas ($2.76) are the states with the current lowest prices in the country. Hawaii ($5.02), California ($4.45) and Nevada ($4.22) are the highest.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She has said that she wanted her wealth to be used to benefit the Hawaiian people.
Abigail Kawananakoa, ‘the last alii’ and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96
Honolulu police open murder investigation after man dies following beating in Waikiki.
Police identify man accused in fatal Waikiki beating; search continues for 4 other suspects
Kaʻiulani Iaea, a Mana Maoli student, appeared Monday on the "Tamron Hall Show."
With surprise announcement on national TV, Hawaii music program wins huge award
The suspect on the right is tied to the robbery in Hilo, police say, while the suspect on the...
Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies
USGS said the summit eruption of Kilauea Volcano, within Halemaumau crater, has paused.
28 billion gallons of lava later, Kilauea eruption at summit crater is on pause

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden signs an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the...
Biden signs gay marriage bill at White House ceremony
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot the opening goal during...
Messi, Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup final
USGS reported Tuesday morning that Mauna Loa is no longer erupting.
USGS: Mauna Loa and Kilauea no longer erupting; alert levels downgraded
File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
FTX founder charged in scheme to defraud crypto investors
Protestors expressed frustration because they wanted the mic passed around to have a dialogue...
Trust in short supply following heated Navy town hall over toxic foam spill at Red Hill