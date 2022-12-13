Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Boy, 8, fighting for his life after falling off horse on vacation

The 8-year-old fell off a spooked horse and got dragged, suffering third-degree burns and a skull fracture. (KMGH, 3RD PARTY FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By KMGH Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:13 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) - After an 8-year-old Colorado boy was hospitalized in Belize following a horseback riding accident, a group that specializes in medical air transport brought him back to the United States for treatment for free.

Stefan Keryan, 8, spent days fighting for his life at a Belize hospital after a horseback riding accident Wednesday while on vacation. He was on a horse that got spooked and began running, according to the family’s GoFundMe.

The 8-year-old fell off the horse and was dragged. He suffered third-degree burns on his back, arms and legs, a skull fracture, a minor brain contusion and lost a large portion of his scalp, the GoFundMe says.

Stefan Keryan, 8, spent days fighting for his life at a Belize hospital after a horseback...
Stefan Keryan, 8, spent days fighting for his life at a Belize hospital after a horseback riding accident while on vacation. A group that specializes in medical air transport brought him back to the United States for treatment for free.(Source: Family photos, KMGH via CNN)

The family estimated the cost to bring Stefan back home for the special medical treatment he needed was at least $40,000. He needed a medical aircraft with personnel who could monitor him during the flight. His mother, Heidi Keryan, pleaded with the community Saturday for help.

Help came in the form of Geno Haggan, the owner of Peak Medevac International, which is a team that specializes in medical air transport. He heard about Stefan’s case and decided to go get the boy for free.

“It gives me a lot of pride to be able to do this for somebody,” Haggan said.

Keryan said Haggan’s offer and the response from the community has been surreal. The family’s GoFundMe has raised more than $65,000 for medical costs.

Stefan’s third-grade teacher, Mrs. Olmos, and a group of teachers and faculty at Orchard Park Academy gathered on Sunday afternoon to make signs for Stefan’s arrival.

“It was pretty scary there at the beginning,” Olmos said. “Stefan is so smart, so friendly to others. He’s friends with everybody and just shows such respect and a hunger for learning. He’s such a wonderful student to have in our class.”

Stefan arrived at a Colorado airport late Sunday and was transported to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Honolulu police open murder investigation after man dies following beating in Waikiki.
Police identify man accused in fatal Waikiki beating; search continues for 4 other suspects
She has said that she wanted her wealth to be used to benefit the Hawaiian people.
Abigail Kawananakoa, ‘the last alii’ and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96
Photo of Natasha Nicole Sanchez
Public’s help sought in case of missing Utah woman last seen hiking into Kalalau Valley
Honolulu Marathon 2022
Honolulu Marathon marks 50 years as 27,000 runners hit the pavement
30-year-old Christopher Lastra was spearfishing off Magic Island Thursday morning when video...
‘Grateful to be alive’: Diver who almost got run over by boat says he’s learned his lesson

Latest News

FILE – Authorities said former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas.
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
The 8-year-old fell off a spooked horse and got dragged, suffering third-degree burns and a...
Medical flight donated for boy hospitalized after horseback riding accident on vacation
hawaii news now
As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses
They need more volunteers to help them.
For these friends, bell ringing (with a little singing) is a holiday tradition