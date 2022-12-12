Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

USGS: Mauna Loa eruption ‘may still’ be active, but lava flows have ceased

The eruption at Mauna Loa is waning, but officials aren’t yet ready to say it’s over.
The eruption at Mauna Loa is waning, but officials aren’t yet ready to say it’s over.(USGS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:21 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The eruption at Mauna Loa is waning, but officials aren’t yet ready to say it’s over.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Fissure 3 “may still be active,” though activity has definitely waned. What is clear: All lava flows are inactive, meaning they’re not advancing downslope.

“The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory overflight found only residual incandescence and no lava movement in the F3 vent,” USGS said, in its latest update.

“As they were leaving, the field crew heard small explosions accompanied by sprays of spatter from the west end of the fissure 3 vent. The channels below the vent appear drained of lava and no longer feed the main flow front.”

28 billion gallons of lava later, Kilauea eruption at summit crater is on pause

The slowdown comes as the eruption at Kilauea volcano has paused.

Scientists say while the two volcanoes are independent, it’s completely clear whether there’s any link between the Kilauea pause and the Mauna Loa slowdown.

Over the weekend, the alert level for Mauna Loa volcano was downgraded from a warning to a watch. Decreasing the alert level for the volcano means there are limited hazards associated with the eruption.

The announcement comes after officials previously said the eruption was no longer posing a threat to the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, a key thoroughfare that connects Hilo and Kona.

Meanwhile, a temporary flight restriction over the volcano remains in effect through Dec. 17.

Officials continued to reiterate there is no direct threat to downslope communities.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

The Mauna Loa eruption started Nov. 27 after months of elevated earthquake activity. The 13,681-foot Mauna Loa volcano had been rumbling more in the last several months, prompting many to believe an eruption was imminent. The last time Mauna Loa erupted was in 1984.

For details on volcano hazard zones, click here.

VIEWER-SUBMITTED IMAGES:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police open murder investigation after man dies following beating in Waikiki.
Police identify man accused in fatal Waikiki beating; search continues for 4 other suspects
Photo of Natasha Nicole Sanchez
Public’s help sought in case of missing Utah woman last seen hiking into Kalalau Valley
Honolulu Marathon 2022
Honolulu Marathon marks 50 years as 27,000 runners hit the pavement
30-year-old Christopher Lastra was spearfishing off Magic Island Thursday morning when video...
‘Grateful to be alive’: Diver who almost got run over by boat says he’s learned his lesson
She has said that she wanted her wealth to be used to benefit the Hawaiian people.
Abigail Kawananakoa, ‘the last alii’ and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96

Latest News

Police were seen near the campus of McKinley High School Monday.
Police investigation shuts down King Street near McKinley High School
She has said that she wanted her wealth to be used to benefit the Hawaiian people.
Abigail Kawananakoa, ‘the last alii’ and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96
USGS said the summit eruption of Kilauea Volcano, within Halemaumau crater, has paused.
28 billion gallons of lava later, Kilauea eruption at summit crater is on pause
HNN file
State flags across Hawaii lowered to half-staff to honor Abigail Kawananakoa