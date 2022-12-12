USGS: Kilauea volcano eruption ceases; lava lake completely crusted over

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported Sunday morning that the summit eruption of the Kilauea volcano has paused.

Scientists said all recent eruptive activity in the Halemaumau crater has ceased.

USGS said lava is no longer erupting from the western vent in the crater. And over the last 24 hours, the lava lake has remained completely crusted over and no glow is visible.

From measurements last collected on Oct. 28, the total cumulative rise of the crater floor has been about 470 feet and about 29.2 billion gallons of lava had been effused since the the eruption began on Sept. 29, 2021.

Volcanic tremors are weak to nonexistent, according to USGS.

Furthermore, officials said no other significant changes have been observed in the rift zone.

This story will be updated.

