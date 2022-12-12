Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Students surprise 94-year-old crossing guard with birthday roses

Miny Weaver, 94, was surprised by students for her birthday on Friday.
Miny Weaver, 94, was surprised by students for her birthday on Friday.(Williamson County Schools)
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:51 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A crossing guard in Tennessee who recently celebrated her 94th birthday got a surprise from some of the students at the nearby elementary school.

Miny Weaver is a crossing guard at Kenrose Elementary school. When she turned 94 on Friday, a group of students gave her 94 roses and sang “Happy Birthday.”

The Williamson County School District posted a video of the heartwarming celebration on Twitter.

“We (love) you, Ms. Miny,” school district staff wrote in the post.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Natasha Nicole Sanchez
Public’s help sought in case of missing Utah woman last seen hiking into Kalalau Valley
Honolulu Marathon 2022
Honolulu Marathon marks 50 years as 27,000 runners hit the pavement
30-year-old Christopher Lastra was spearfishing off Magic Island Thursday morning when video...
‘Grateful to be alive’: Diver who almost got run over by boat says he’s learned his lesson
Surfers packed Waimea bay Friday afternoon for the opening ceremony of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave...
With big-wave season here, surfers gather for ‘Eddie’ opening ceremony
Honolulu Police Officers
68-year-old moped driver in serious condition following crash in Honolulu

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Trump to release book of letters amid 2024 campaign
Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco is seen in this file photo.
Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle
According to Cincinnati police, two men claimed they were taking donations for Stand Up to...
Police search for 2 men allegedly posing as cancer fundraisers during Bengals games
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas coach Beard arrested on felony family violence charge
She has said that she wanted her wealth to be used to benefit the Hawaiian people.
Abigail Kawananakoa, ‘the last alii’ and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96