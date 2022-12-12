State flags across Hawaii lowered to half-staff to honor Abigail Kawananakoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Native Hawaiians mourn the death of royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, state flags will be lowered to half-staff in her honor.

Governor Josh Green issued the flag order in light of her passing Sunday evening. She was 96 years old.

The flag order will be in place until sunset on Dec. 18. It applies to the Hawaiian flags at the Hawaii State Capitol, all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaii National Guard.

In a statement, Gov. Green said, “Jaime and I are deeply saddened by the loss of Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa. Abigail bore the weight of her position with dignity and humility, enriched the lives of everyone she touched, and like so many Aliʻi who came before her, she has left a legacy dedicated to her people in perpetuity.”

The statement continued, “Hawaiʻi mourns this great loss, and our aloha and heartfelt condolences go out to her entire ʻohana and all who had the privilege of knowing Princess Abigail Kawānanakoa.”

