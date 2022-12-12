Possible bomb threat prompts evacuation of McKinley High School

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation briefly shut down all lanes of King Street near Ward Avenue Monday.

Officials tell HNN authorities were called out in response to a possible bomb threat.

A heavy police presence was seen near McKinley High School. The initial dispatch came in around 11:35 a.m.

DOE officials confirmed the school was evacuated as a precaution and police were doing a sweep of the campus.

The investigation was ongoing as of 12:30 p.m.

Some lanes of King Street remain closed.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Details are developing. This story will be updated.

