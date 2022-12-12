Tributes
Possible bomb threat prompts evacuation of McKinley High School

Police were seen near the campus of McKinley High School Monday.
Police were seen near the campus of McKinley High School Monday.(Go Akamai Camera)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:25 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation briefly shut down all lanes of King Street near Ward Avenue Monday.

Officials tell HNN authorities were called out in response to a possible bomb threat.

A heavy police presence was seen near McKinley High School. The initial dispatch came in around 11:35 a.m.

DOE officials confirmed the school was evacuated as a precaution and police were doing a sweep of the campus.

The investigation was ongoing as of 12:30 p.m.

Some lanes of King Street remain closed.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Details are developing. This story will be updated.

