Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Medieval ship found in Norway’s biggest lake

A medieval ship was found in Norway’s biggest lake.
A medieval ship was found in Norway’s biggest lake.(NTNU/FFI)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An amazing discovery was found at the bottom of Norway’s largest lake.

Researchers found a downed ship, believed to be from between the 1300s to the 1800s.

Somehow, despite the passage of time, the craft managed to stay in almost perfect condition.

A medieval ship was found in Norway’s biggest lake.
A medieval ship was found in Norway’s biggest lake.(NTNU/FFI)

The discovery was made while the Norwegian Defense Research Establishment was leading a mission that inspected parts of the lake that are a source of water for about 100,000 residents.

Officials said it appears the ship was built using a Norse technique, which was common during the Viking Age.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Natasha Nicole Sanchez
Public’s help sought in case of missing Utah woman last seen hiking into Kalalau Valley
Honolulu Marathon 2022
Honolulu Marathon marks 50 years as 27,000 runners hit the pavement
30-year-old Christopher Lastra was spearfishing off Magic Island Thursday morning when video...
‘Grateful to be alive’: Diver who almost got run over by boat says he’s learned his lesson
Surfers packed Waimea bay Friday afternoon for the opening ceremony of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave...
With big-wave season here, surfers gather for ‘Eddie’ opening ceremony
Honolulu Police Officers
68-year-old moped driver in serious condition following crash in Honolulu

Latest News

She has said that she wanted her wealth to be used to benefit the Hawaiian people.
Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96
A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103...
Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing to appear in US court
Opioids have been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. in the past two decades, with...
CVS, Walgreens finalize $10B in settlements over opioids
FILE - A shooting occurred Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, according to the U.S....
Army: 1 person shot, another arrested at Georgia post
Experts weigh in on cryptocurrency vs. traditional investments