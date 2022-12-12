Tributes
Hawaii County could scale back Mauna Loa operations in “couple days” based on eruption slowdown

Hawaii National Guard begins 31-day duty as Mauna Loa's lava flow nears critical highway
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:34 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Mauna Loa eruption winds down, Hawaii County officials say no major changes will be made to the Old Saddle Road viewing area just yet.

About 20 members of the Hawaii Army National Guard are scheduled to serve at the site in the Pohakuloa Training Area through the first week of January.

Since Dec. 7, the soldiers have been aloha ambassadors and traffic enforcement -- helping thousands of visitors move along a 6.5 mile area on Old Saddle Road, from Gil Kahele Recreation Area to Pu’u Huluhulu lot.

The area is part of a U-S Army base -- military officials worked with Hawaii county to offer this route for people to safely stop and view the Mauna Loa eruption -- and keep traffic moving on Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

“I would say we had about 99% compliance. Everybody has been really shown aloha for not just for what we’re asking but with each other as well,” said Maurice Messina, director of Hawaii County Parks and Recreation.

They are also on hand for emergencies, like when an unexploded ordnance was discovered by some hikers and sparked concern about the safety of the military training site,

“PTA has been around for a long time. And there’s all sorts of munititions all around the place. Yes, they have done excellent work in clearing the areas. So there are portions that are safe, but they’re still things are old. They haven’t found it. So I would rather not have someone find it, unfortunately,” said Major William Keahi, who is leading the Mauna Loa mission.

“The military drills up there all the time. And so, they have their impact areas they have their different assigned areas, so they’ve put in to safety measures already,” said Talmadge Magno, Hawaii County Civil Defense administrator.

And while the lava is no longer expected to reach the highway, the National Guard will provide support as long as they’re needed.

“Besides our wartime mission, you know, the fight and win our nation’s wars, all of those skill sets translate over to our state mission. So that’s a great thing about being a National Guard, we serve our community,” said Department of Defense Hawaii Adjutant General Ken Hara.

