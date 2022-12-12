Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa has died, an announcement was made in Olelo Hawaii at Iolani Palace on Monday morning.

“With profound sadness, the Kawananakoa Family, the Hale O Na Alii O Hawaii and Iolani Palace announces the passing of Her Royal Highness, Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawananakoa at 6:45 p.m.,” speakers said.

The Native Hawaiian royal descendent was 96 years old.

HNN is told she had health issues for the last several months.

She was a great supporter of Hawaiian causes, using her wealth to support Hawaiian institutions such as Iolani Palace Bishop Museum and Hawaiian language and history projects.

In the final years of her life, she was tied up in a legal battle over her massive fortune.

She inherited much of her wealth when the Campbell Estate trust dissolved in 2007.

According to a Civil Beat column written by longtime journalist Denby Fawcett this past summer, Kawananakoa’s wealth was estimated at $300 to $400 million.

She has said that she wanted her wealth to be used to benefit the Hawaiian people.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.