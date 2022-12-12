Community leaders honor Kawananakoa: ‘She has left a legacy dedicated to her people’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa is being remembered for her dedication to long-term sustainability for the lahui in light of her death Sunday.

Community members and Native Hawaiian leaders are memorializing her, issuing statements honoring her support of important causes.

In a joint statement, co-chairs of the Legislative Native Hawaiian Caucus Sen. Jarret Keohokalole and Rep. Daniel Holt said, “On behalf of the Legislative Native Hawaiian Caucus, we extend our condolences and aloha to the Kawānanakoa ʻohana on the passing of Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa.”

“As a longtime benefactor for the Friends of ʻIolani Palace and many other Native Hawaiian causes, Princess Abigail’s generosity and contributions have greatly benefited our lāhui. Our hearts and prayers are with her ʻohana and loved ones during this time,” the statement said.

Gov. Josh Green, who issued a flag order in honor of her passing, issued a statement of his own, saying he and the First Lady Jaime were “deeply saddened” by her death.

“Abigail bore the weight of her position with dignity and humility, enriched the lives of everyone she touched, and like so many Aliʻi who came before her, she has left a legacy dedicated to her people in perpetuity,” Green said. “Hawaiʻi mourns this great loss, and our aloha and heartfelt condolences go out to her entire ʻohana and all who had the privilege of knowing Princess Abigail Kawānanakoa.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.