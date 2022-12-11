Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Vanta Hawaii ESports League Championships held first in-person tournament this weekend

The Honolulu Marathon isn’t the only athletic event happening this weekend.
The Honolulu Marathon isn’t the only athletic event happening this weekend.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:55 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Marathon isn’t the only athletic event happening this weekend.

The Vanta Hawaii ESports League Championships kicked off Saturday morning, it’s their first ever in-person tournament.

21 different schools will be competing throughout the two-day tournament in games like Super Smash Bros, League of Legends and Rocket League.

Vanta Hawaii holding this event with the hopes of bringing ESports more into the mainstream here in the islands.

“It’s really special.” Vanta co-founder Ed Lallier told Hawaii News Now. “When we started, this idea of building a Hawaii ESports league, I mean, so many people rallied around it, Hawaii has such a wealth of talent and enthusiasm and it’s really great to see everybody coming together, just to make a really healthy ecosystem.”

For the students, in their own words, it’s just awesome. Landon Paslay is a seventh grader at Ewa Makai Middle School and he and his teammates only have one goal in mind.

“I’m really excited about it.” Paslay said, “I plan to either give them a run for their money or to win.”

Beyond the buttons and combo moves, Vanta Hawaii looks to educate their athletes throughout the tourney, during their lunch breaks they will have presentations from guest speakers on the career pathways that ESports has to offer and on the prevention of cyber bullying, a cause that hits close to home for Lallier.

“It’s really a special for me, I founded Vanta in response to my son unfortunately being cyber bullied and so we sought out to create a space that’s safe for kids to game.” Lallier said. “They have adult supervision and they’re learning meaningful skills that are actually going somewhere rather than just a hobby, there’s actually over 200 plus colleges and universities that will give you a full athletic scholarship to play on their varsity video game team.”

The Championships run through Sunday at HPU’s ESports Arena at Aloha Tower.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police said an hours-long barricade situation at a Waikiki hotel has ended with the...
HPD releases surveillance video from fatal Waikiki barricade shooting
First responders are searching for a missing snorkeler off South Maui after her husband told...
Multi-agency search ends for missing woman who apparently suffered shark bite off Maui
Honolulu police open murder investigation after man dies following beating in Waikiki.
HPD: Suspect arrested in connection with Waikiki beating that left 21-year-old dead
Man killed in head-on crash in the North Shore, EMS says.
HPD: 19-year-old arrested following deadly crash on Oahu’s North Shore
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’

Latest News

Polynesian Football Hall of Fame
Finalists unveiled for 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) passes in the pocket against the Jacksonville...
QB Desmond Ridder to start for Falcons in Week 15, according to NFL insiders
Iolani Classic prep basketball tournament returns to full force in 2022
Iolani Classic prep basketball tournament returns to full force in 2022
The 2021 Boys ‘Iolani classic is set to tip off this weekend with some of the top high school...
Iolani Classic prep basketball tournament returns to full force in 2022