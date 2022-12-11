Tributes
Teen triplets to serve in U.S. Marine Corps after high school

A Massachusetts mother's triplet sons decided to join the U.S. Marine Corps. SOURCE: WCVB
By Ted Wayman
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:44 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOSTON (WCVB) – A set of triplets aren’t planning to head off to college after high school. Instead, the siblings have joined the U.S. Marines.

The mother of the Wehr triplets, Michelle Wehr, said she is still trying to make sense of it all before her three sons ship off to serve their country.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow that they’re going because .. you just don’t know what the military will bring,” she said.

Griffin Wehr said he didn’t have plans after high school, so he decided to enlist in the military. Matt Wehr said he will join aviation support when he leaves in the summer. Conner Wehr said he saw his two brothers joining the military and thought it would be a good opportunity for him.

Michelle Wehr’s three sons aren’t the only ones in her family to enlist. She has another son who spent a year in Iraq with the U.S. Army.

When the summer comes, she knows that her Marshfield, Massachusetts house will be quieter, the food bill will decrease and there will be less laundry to do.

But the triplets who grew up in this military family are making their mother and their hometown proud of their decision.

“Very honorable and very courageous too,” Michelle Wehr said. “I can’t even imagine. When you look at the boot camp and see the commercials … I don’t think I could do that.”

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

