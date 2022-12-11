Production shows struggle, resilience of first Filipino immigrants to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Philippine Celebrations Coordinating Committee of Hawaii and Philippine Consulate General of Honolulu invite the public to a special production called “Sakada Through the Years- KIRED, a re-enactment of the Life of the Sakada” on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m. at the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu.

The state recognizes December 20 each year as Sakada Day, to honor the legacy of 15 Filipinos who came to Hawaii in 1906 to work on the ola’a sugar plantation on the Big Island and contributed to the development of Hawaii.

The laborers are from Candon, a town in the Ilocos Sur province of the northern part of the Philippines, and started the first wave of Filipino migration to Hawaii. That’s why more than 85 percent of the Filipinos in Hawaii are of Ilocano descent. Kired, in Ilocano, means strength, vigor and endurance.

KIRED is written and directed by community leader Dr. Raymund Liongson.

