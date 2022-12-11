BWS’ Ernie Lau leads hundreds of demonstrators calling for Red Hill’s immediate defueling

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of concerned residents hit the streets Saturday to raise awareness about ongoing risks at the Red Hill facility — and to call for its immediate defueling.

Leading the “Walk for Wai” was Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau, who has been a staunch voice in the effort to address Red Hill contamination.

RELATED: EPA, DOH letter reveals forever chemicals were detected in groundwater near Red Hill last year

The 3.5-mile trek started at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam and ended at Ke’ehi Lagoon.

Lau said he was “astounded and amazed” at the turnout.

Also among those walking were Michelle Faye and her kids, from Kaimuki.

“It’s just infuriating, it’s so sad,” Faye said. “It makes us all want to cry, especially when I think about my children and all the other children that live here, and that this is their future.”

Pete Doktor, of Moanalua, and his family also wanted to take a stand for future generations.

“Because this is all our fight,” said Doktor. “And I didn’t tell them to come, they wanted to come.”

Amanda Feindt, whose family was impacted by the Red Hill contamination, flew in from Colorado to share her story. “I understand that fear and that that risk is very great,” said Feindt.

“And I look out at these kids here, and I got emotional because I have kids, you know, their age, and I know what it’s like to be a mother and to live in that fear.”

