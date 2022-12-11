Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

BWS’ Ernie Lau leads hundreds of demonstrators calling for Red Hill’s immediate defueling

Hundreds of people took part in the Walk for Wai on Saturday.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:54 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of concerned residents hit the streets Saturday to raise awareness about ongoing risks at the Red Hill facility — and to call for its immediate defueling.

Leading the “Walk for Wai” was Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau, who has been a staunch voice in the effort to address Red Hill contamination.

RELATED: EPA, DOH letter reveals forever chemicals were detected in groundwater near Red Hill last year

The 3.5-mile trek started at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam and ended at Ke’ehi Lagoon.

Lau said he was “astounded and amazed” at the turnout.

Also among those walking were Michelle Faye and her kids, from Kaimuki.

“It’s just infuriating, it’s so sad,” Faye said. “It makes us all want to cry, especially when I think about my children and all the other children that live here, and that this is their future.”

Pete Doktor, of Moanalua, and his family also wanted to take a stand for future generations.

“Because this is all our fight,” said Doktor. “And I didn’t tell them to come, they wanted to come.”

Amanda Feindt, whose family was impacted by the Red Hill contamination, flew in from Colorado to share her story. “I understand that fear and that that risk is very great,” said Feindt.

“And I look out at these kids here, and I got emotional because I have kids, you know, their age, and I know what it’s like to be a mother and to live in that fear.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police said an hours-long barricade situation at a Waikiki hotel has ended with the...
HPD releases surveillance video from fatal Waikiki barricade shooting
First responders are searching for a missing snorkeler off South Maui after her husband told...
Multi-agency search ends for missing woman who apparently suffered shark bite off Maui
Honolulu police open murder investigation after man dies following beating in Waikiki.
HPD: Suspect arrested in connection with Waikiki beating that left 21-year-old dead
Man killed in head-on crash in the North Shore, EMS says.
HPD: 19-year-old arrested following deadly crash on Oahu’s North Shore
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’

Latest News

Hundreds of people took part in the Walk for Wai on Saturday.
Ernie Lau leads Walk for Wai
A lava pond has replaced fountains at Mauna Loa’s Fissure 3 vent as the supply of lava and...
Fountains at Mauna Loa fissure replaced with lava pond as eruption wanes
One person was transported to the hospital for burns Saturday afternoon following a blaze at a...
1 person injured in Honolulu building fire
The Filipino Community Center will host a production called “Sakada Through the Years- KIRED, a...
Production shows struggle, resilience of first Filipino immigrants to Hawaii