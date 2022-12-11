68-year-old moped driver in serious condition following crash in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 68-year-old moped driver is in serious condition following a crash in Honolulu Saturday night.

The accident happened around 9:20 p.m. on Diamond Head Road.

Officials said the moped driver was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle traveling westbound.

Police said the unknown vehicle then fled the scene and has yet to be identified.

The moped driver and his 38-year-old female passenger were transported in serious condition.

At this time, it is unknown if speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in the collision.

An investigation remains ongoing.

