1 person injured in Honolulu building fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person was transported to the hospital for burns Saturday afternoon following a blaze at a home on Kinau Street.

The fire started about 1 p.m. at 1353 Kinau St.

A condition on the patient was not immediately available.

Fire investigators responded to determine the cause of the blaze

The fire response forced the closure of Kinau and Piikoi streets in the area.

