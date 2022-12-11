Tributes
1 person injured in Honolulu building fire

One person was transported to the hospital for burns Saturday afternoon following a blaze at a...
One person was transported to the hospital for burns Saturday afternoon following a blaze at a walk-up on Kinau Street.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 2:04 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person was transported to the hospital for burns Saturday afternoon following a blaze at a home on Kinau Street.

The fire started about 1 p.m. at 1353 Kinau St.

A condition on the patient was not immediately available.

Fire investigators responded to determine the cause of the blaze

The fire response forced the closure of Kinau and Piikoi streets in the area.

