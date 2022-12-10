Tributes
HPD: Suspect arrested in connection to Waikiki beating that left 21-year-old dead

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:52 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One suspect was arrested Friday in connection to a Waikiki beating that left a 21-year-old man dead, HPD said.

Authorities said an 18-year-old man was booked for second-degree murder.

Meanwhile, Honolulu police are still searching for at least four other possible suspects involved in the case.

Authorities said the incident happened around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday in an area fronting Kuhio Avenue.

Police said about five men were observed allegedly beating the victim, believed to be 21 years old, who was eventually able to get up and run away.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they found the man on the ground unresponsive with a wound to the left side of his chest.

Paramedics treated and transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

