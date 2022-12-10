Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday...
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands.(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:00 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands.

U.S. media seated near him said Wahl was stricken while in the media tribute at Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time and could not be revived.

Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday that he had visited a hospital while in Qatar.

“My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you,” Wahl wrote. “What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort. I didn’t have Covid (I test regularly here), but I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I’m already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno.”

Wahl wrote that he had been among 82 journalists honored by FIFA and the international sports press association AIPS for attending eight or more World Cups.

A 1996 graduate of Princeton, Wahl worked for Sports Illustrated from 1996 to 2021, known primarily for his coverage of soccer and college basketball.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police said an hours-long barricade situation at a Waikiki hotel has ended with the...
Suspect shot, killed by police after hours-long barricade situation at Waikiki hotel
First responders are searching for a missing snorkeler off South Maui after her husband told...
Search continues for missing woman who apparently suffered shark bite off Maui
Mauna Loa eruption 2022
New temporary flight restriction issued amid ongoing Mauna Loa eruption
William Michael Bell
Suspect charged with murder in brutal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard
Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Police identify suspect accused in fatal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard

Latest News

JPSO: Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel
JPSO: Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel
Search continues into second day for missing woman who apparently suffered shark bite off Maui
Search continues into second day for missing woman who apparently suffered shark bite off Maui
3 people displaced following fire at three-story home in Palolo
3 people displaced following fire at three-story home in Palolo
USCG hosts Mauna Loa eruption flyovers
U.S. Coast Guard flyovers help officials monitor Mauna Loa eruption