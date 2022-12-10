PODCAST: Helicopter pilot describes rare flight over Mauna Loa’s ‘epic’ lava flow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calvin Dorn has been flying helicopters for decades. But flying over lava from the Mauna Loa eruption was unlike anything he’s ever experienced.

“We’ve been waiting since 1984 for Mauna Loa, so it was always something I was waiting for and was hoping I’d get to see it,” Dorn said. “And here I am the second day, able to fly over that.”

Dorn is founder of Paradise Helicopters, but he started out flying for the U.S. Marine Corps.

The day after the eruption on Nov. 27, Dorn took a group of media personnel up into the sky to capture footage of the spectacular event.

“Most of them been out on many lava flows in the past on Kilauea, but by the time it was done, you know, everybody was there was like, ‘That was epic. That was the best ever,’” Dorn said.

Dorn said the flight departed from Kona, then made it’s way up in the Saddle area and following the glow.

He said it was a bit more of a challenge as a pilot to fly over lava due to the heat and gas emissions caused by the eruption.

“I always try to stay out of that heat because that can really affect the performance of the helicopter and that altitude,” he said. “And of course, you would not want to get any of the gases that are emitted from an eruption, just corrodes engines and corrodes air frames.”

But from a spectator’s perspective, the radiant heat is “pretty amazing,” Dorn said.

While many people may be flocking to Hawaii for the first time to witness the eruption, Dorn wants to clear up this misconception.

“I mainly want to tell them it’s confined to in a small area. It’s a huge island, so this is just one small area on the world’s largest volcano,” he said. “So this is nothing to worry about the whole island being inundated.”

