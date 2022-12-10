Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Kauai police seeks public help in locating missing Utah woman

Photo of Natasha Nicole Sanchez
Photo of Natasha Nicole Sanchez(KPD)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:39 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Officials said 32-year-old Natasha Nicole Sanchez of Utah, was reported missing on Nov. 29.

Police said she was last seen in the area of mile marker 8 on the Kalalau trail on Nov. 13 and presumably hiked into Kalalau valley.

Sanchez is 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs between 106-115lbs with long wavy black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call KPD Dispatch at (808) 241-1711.

To make an anonymous tip, please visit Crime Stoppers Kauai at www.cskauai.org

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police said an hours-long barricade situation at a Waikiki hotel has ended with the...
WATCH: HPD releases surveillance video from fatal Waikiki barricade shooting
First responders are searching for a missing snorkeler off South Maui after her husband told...
Multi-agency search ends for missing woman who apparently suffered shark bite off Maui
Mauna Loa eruption 2022
New temporary flight restriction issued amid ongoing Mauna Loa eruption
William Michael Bell
Suspect charged with murder in brutal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard
Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Police identify suspect accused in fatal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard

Latest News

Honolulu police said an hours-long barricade situation at a Waikiki hotel has ended with the...
WATCH: HPD releases surveillance video from fatal Waikiki barricade shooting
John McCrary mug
Hawaii Island police arrest, charge suspect following alleged bank robbery in Hilo
A wake-up call, lesson learned for Oahu diver who almost got ran over by a boat
A wake-up call, lesson learned for Oahu diver who almost got ran over by a boat
WATCH: HPD releases surveillance video from fatal Waikiki barricade shooting
WATCH: HPD releases surveillance video from fatal Waikiki barricade shooting