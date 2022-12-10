Kauai police seeks public help in locating missing Utah woman

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Officials said 32-year-old Natasha Nicole Sanchez of Utah, was reported missing on Nov. 29.

Police said she was last seen in the area of mile marker 8 on the Kalalau trail on Nov. 13 and presumably hiked into Kalalau valley.

Sanchez is 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs between 106-115lbs with long wavy black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call KPD Dispatch at (808) 241-1711.

To make an anonymous tip, please visit Crime Stoppers Kauai at www.cskauai.org

