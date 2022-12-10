Honolulu Marathon’s latest numbers are going back up

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Marathon says 27,000 thousand people have signed up. Last year it was 16,000 and in 2019, it was 33,000.

For Japan entrants, it’s 6,000, 566 last year, and 16,000 in 2019.

Marathon organizers say registrations from Hawaii are up 20 percent from 2019 and from the mainland, it’s more than double. They say that shows pent up demand for events and travel.

“‘m so excited I can’t wait,” said Auna Kiriakos of California.

“I think having the 50 (anniversary) is fantastic, but a think people are really pent up and ready to get outside and enjoy themselves with some friends,” said Michael Garrison, Hawaii Running Lab.

The marathon starts on Sunday at 5am, but traffic control and tow away zones run from 12:30am to 5pm. It starts on Ala Moana Boulevard goes to Hawaii Kai and ends at Kapiolani Park.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.