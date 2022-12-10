Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Honolulu Marathon’s latest numbers are going back up

Honolulu Marathon Expo
Honolulu Marathon Expo(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:43 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Marathon says 27,000 thousand people have signed up. Last year it was 16,000 and in 2019, it was 33,000.

For Japan entrants, it’s 6,000, 566 last year, and 16,000 in 2019.

Marathon organizers say registrations from Hawaii are up 20 percent from 2019 and from the mainland, it’s more than double. They say that shows pent up demand for events and travel.

“‘m so excited I can’t wait,” said Auna Kiriakos of California.

“I think having the 50 (anniversary) is fantastic, but a think people are really pent up and ready to get outside and enjoy themselves with some friends,” said Michael Garrison, Hawaii Running Lab.

The marathon starts on Sunday at 5am, but traffic control and tow away zones run from 12:30am to 5pm. It starts on Ala Moana Boulevard goes to Hawaii Kai and ends at Kapiolani Park.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police said an hours-long barricade situation at a Waikiki hotel has ended with the...
Suspect shot, killed by police after hours-long barricade situation at Waikiki hotel
First responders are searching for a missing snorkeler off South Maui after her husband told...
Search continues for missing woman who apparently suffered shark bite off Maui
Mauna Loa eruption 2022
New temporary flight restriction issued amid ongoing Mauna Loa eruption
William Michael Bell
Suspect charged with murder in brutal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard
Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Police identify suspect accused in fatal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard

Latest News

USCG hosts Mauna Loa eruption flyovers
U.S. Coast Guard flyovers help officials monitor, study Mauna Loa eruption
Ready to ring in the new year — with firecrackers? Just don’t forget a permit
Hawaii Adaptive Surf Team
Team Hawaii needs your help as they hit the waters for World Para Surfing championship
U.S. Coast Guard flyovers help officials monitor, study Mauna Loa eruption
U.S. Coast Guard flyovers help officials monitor, study Mauna Loa eruption