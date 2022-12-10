Hit Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ makes Hawaii debut, receiving standing ovation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The mega-popular musical “Hamilton” made its Hawaii debut at the Blaisdell Concert Hall on Thursday night, and the cast received a standing ovation at its opening night performance.

“Bringing Hamilton to Hawaii has been many years in the making,” said Broadway in Hawaii COO Steve Boulay, in a statement. “Experiencing this extraordinary production is a life-changing experience for many.”

Hamilton is a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical and is described as the story of America then, told by America now. The musical follows founding father Alexander Hamilton and features a score that blends hip hop, jazz, R&B, and of course, Broadway.

The show will run through Jan. 29, and tickets are still available at Ticketmaster or the Blaisdell Box Office.

For information on how to get great seats for just $10 via the Ham4Ham Lottery, click here.

