Hawaii Island police arrest, charge suspect following alleged bank robbery in Hilo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police arrested and charged Friday a suspect following an alleged bank robbery in Hilo.

Officials said 52-year-old John McCrary was charged with robbery, felony theft, and meth possession charges.

Police said McCrary gave the bank teller a note demanding money and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash on Tuesday at Kilauea Avenue.

Officers found McCrary two days later with meth, marijuana and ammunition.

McCrary’s bail is set at over $100,000. He’s due in court on Monday.

