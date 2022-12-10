Gusty winds to ease very slightly for the weekend

Trade wind speeds will trend downward a little for the weekend, but will remain breezy through Monday. The trades will bring some passing showers for windward areas, with a slight increase in shower activity as an area of moisture from an old frontal boundary hitches a ride on the winds.

Trade winds will decrease a little Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. We have a First Alert for some big changes ahead by the middle of the week, as a Kona low is forecast to develop along the front. There’s still a lot of uncertainty, but be ready for a higher chance of rain, lighter south winds and maybe even more vog transported from Hawaii Island near the end of the coming week.

In surf, waves on east shores should decline to just below the high surf advisory level at 6 to 8 feet. Waves on north and west shores will be declining for the weekend, with a moderate boost Monday through Tuesday. We’re also tracking a possible warning-sized swell moving in next Friday. Stay tuned. South shores waves wil lremain small for the foreseeable future.

A small craft advisory remains up for coastal waters, with a gale warning continuing through Saturday morning for waters around Maui and Hawaii counties.

