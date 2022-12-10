EPA, DOH letter reveals PFAS forever chemicals detected in groundwater near Red Hill last December

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now has obtained a November 2, 2022 letter from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Hawaii State Health Department to the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC Hawaii) that said PFAS, which is known as forever chemicals, was detected in groundwater samples last December. The testing was part of studies of groundwater impacts after May and November 2021 fuel spills from the Navy’s underground Red Hill fuel facility sickened thousands of people in and around Pearl Harbor.

“It was detected on December 20 and 27, 2021, at low parts per trillion concentrations that are below Hawaii State Environmental Action Levels (EALs) but above EPA’s interim health advisory levels,” wrote Kelly Ann Lee, Red Hill Project Coordinator, State of Hawaii, Department of Health and Gabriela Carvalho, U.S. EPA Region 9 in the letter to Captain Cameron Geertsema.

“Additional groundwater sampling may be required based on the results of this preliminary investigation,” the letter added.

PFAS forever chemicals have been in the spotlight after the recent spill at Red Hill of firefighting foam concentrate or AFFF which contains PFAS. Researchers have linked PFAS to an increased risk of cancer and it’s been under increasing scrutiny by regulators, lawmakers, and national lawsuits. On November 29, 1,300 gallons of AFFF concentrate was spilled inside a tunnel at the Navy’s underground Red Hill fuel facility.

On Wednesday, Erwin Kawata, Board of Water Supply Program Administrator, said at an emergency meeting organized by the Oahu Water Protectors that the preliminary investigation showed the AFFF leaked from an air relief value after a pump pressurized a pipeline used to distribute the fire suppressant throughout the lower access tunnel.

Also at that meeting, Kawata revealed a data point he saw in the Navy’s drinking water testing. He said the Navy collected a water sample from Aliamanu Military Reservation that showed a trace amount of total petroleum hydrocarbon. It was collected on October 22. The amount was below the required action levels while many other samples showed no detection of petroleum. Kawata says he’s concerned chemicals could be coming from the pipes.

“You can have varying concentrations coming out from the pipe that petroleum is still within the pipelines or the plumbing of the house and as well as the Navy’s water distribution system pipeline,” said Kawata.

“It’s not inconceivable that contamination could still be there, but give people the concern that it’s not safe because you can still smell something,” he added.

In news releases, the Navy has repeatedly said water to its Pearl Harbor drinking water system no longer comes from its Red Hill water shaft since it was shut down last year. Instead, it comes from an uncontaminated Waiawa shaft which is about six miles away. Both the Navy and State Health Department have repeatedly said the water is safe to drink.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.