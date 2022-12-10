Tributes
DOH calls on Department of Defense to publicly release video of toxic spill at Red Hill

Tarp to prevent contamination from spreading at Red hill contamination zone.
Tarp to prevent contamination from spreading at Red hill contamination zone.(No credit)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:43 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Health is calling on the Department of Defense to publicly release video of the toxic foam spill at Red Hill.

This comes just a day after officials from DOH and the EPA viewed footage of the spill at the military facility.

The Joint Task Force for Red Hill said the video will not be released to the public until it will not affect the course of the investigation.

The Health Department, in response, said it’s imperative that the Joint Task Force on Red Hill makes the video available to the public as soon as possible in the “interest of honesty and transparency.”

The Navy is still collecting soil samples from the spill site to test for PFAS, otherwise known as “forever chemicals.”

The first results are expected next week.

Meanwhile, Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau is leading a 3.5 mile “Walk for Wai” on Saturday from Keehi Park to Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam starting at 1 p.m.

Lau and nonprofit Oahu Water Protectors are demanding the Navy to immediately defuel and clean up Red Hill.

The group said they’re expecting hundreds of people to join.

