COVID-19 bivalent vaccines for children as young as 6 months available soon

The Hawai‘i Department of Health has placed orders to supply participating healthcare providers...
The Hawai‘i Department of Health has placed orders to supply participating healthcare providers with updated COVID-19 bivalent vaccines for children as young as six months of age.(WKYT)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:55 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Health has placed orders to supply participating healthcare providers with updated COVID-19 bivalent vaccines for children as young as six months.

This comes after the FDA issued emergency use authorization for keiki-sized vaccines on Thursday.

“The authorization of these updated bivalent vaccines comes at a good time,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char in a statement. “Now young children can get the same protection adults have as families gather for the holidays.”

Children ages six months through five years who completed the two-dose primary series of Moderna vaccines are eligible for a Moderna bivalent booster two months after their final primary series dose.

Children ages six months through four years who received two of the three doses of Pfizer’s primary series will receive a Pfizer bivalent vaccine as their third primary dose. Children who completed all three doses of Pfizer’s primary series are not yet eligible for a bivalent booster.

Officials said initial orders of the vaccines are slated to arrive next week.

Healthcare providers are able administer the bivalent vaccines as soon as they arrive.

For more information on vaccine eligibility, click here.

