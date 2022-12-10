Tributes
‘Anything can happen’: Concern grows amid recent, high profile violence in Waikiki

Honolulu police investigating stabbing in Waikiki.
Honolulu police investigating stabbing in Waikiki.(Hawaii News Now)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:18 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - According to Waikiki residents, recent efforts to curb crime in the tourist district, are not working.

David Hardy, a 40-year resident of the area said he doesn’t like to be out at night.

“Every step you take, you could be false cracked you can be robbed,” Hardy said. “Anything can happen.”

Hardy said the city’s Safe and Sound program is not bringing down the most violent crimes.

Thursday night, Honolulu Police shot and killed an armed man in a hotel on Kuhio Avenue.

Tuesday morning, also on Kuhio Avenue, a man at a bus stop was beaten to death by five others. No arrests have been announced in the case.

Crimes like assaults and murders are up for the Waikiki area in 2022.

In September, the Honolulu Police Department, Office of the Prosecuting Attorney and businesses announced the Safe and Sound program, similar to Weed and Seed in other parts of Oahu.

It’s a joint effort between law enforcement and businesses to target habitual offenders.

“Allows you to prosecute lesser crimes within a given area,” explained Retired HPD Deputy Chief John McCarthy.

While certain crimes in Waikiki are down — like burglaries — it’s the violent crimes that have residents, like Hardy, worried.

