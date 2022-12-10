Tributes
After long hiatus, ‘The Eddie’ returns to Waimea Bay with opening ceremony

Surfers packed Waimea bay Friday afternoon for the opening ceremony of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave...
(Images by Erikkabik.com | Courtesy: @erikkabik)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:11 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers packed Waimea Bay Friday afternoon for the opening ceremony of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Contest.

Eddie’s brother Clyde Aikau was on hand along with the some of the worlds best surfers who will be competing.

Around 40 people were invited including John John Florence, Kai Lenny, Makua Rothman, Kelly Slater, Paige Alms and Makani Adric.

The window for waves begins next Wednesday and runs through March 23.

The contest hasn’t run since 2016.

Waves need to be at least 20 feet for the Eddie to be called on.

