3 people displaced following fire at three-story home in Palolo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people are displaced Friday following a fire at a three-story home in Palolo on Friday, officials said.

HFD responded to the scene just after 12:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews said they found heavy black smoke emanating from the medium-sized home, located behind the Number One Store.

Officials said they did not observe any smoke detectors in the the home.

The fire was extinguished at 1:20 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the displaced occupants.

HFD said an investigator was deployed to the scene to determine the cause of the fire and provide damage estimates.

