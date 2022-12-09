Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Walmart may close stores, increase prices due to theft, CEO says

Walmart's CEO says stores could close or prices could increase because of store theft.
Walmart's CEO says stores could close or prices could increase because of store theft.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:22 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The CEO of Walmart said an increase in theft at the supermarket stores could lead to store locations closing and higher prices for items, according to a new report.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told CNBC the issue of theft in Walmart stores is higher than what it “has historically been.”

McMillion said the company has safety measures put in place at each location. He also said cooperating with local law enforcement is part of that equation.

McMillion said local jurisdictions may be required to step up in handling cases of shoplifting to prevent Walmart store closings and higher prices in the future.

“If that’s not corrected over time, prices will be higher and/or stores will close,” he told CNBC.

According to a 2015 Reuters report, Walmart loses $3 billion per year in U.S. revenue to theft by customers and employees.

Last month, CNBC reported that Target, another nationwide superstore, is also seeing an increase in shoplifting.

The CFO of Target, Michael Fiddelke, said theft has cost the company more than $400 million dollars in the current fiscal year, and that most shoplifting is organized retail theft.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Police identify suspect accused in fatal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard
Officials released new footage of a young akeake, showing the fluffy fledgling emerging from...
With all eyes on Mauna Loa eruption, park officials celebrate separate rare discovery
Firefighters battle a raging building fire in Kakaako.
HFD: Overnight blaze that tore through Kakaako warehouse deemed accidental
The family's warehouse was devastated by the fire early Wednesday morning.
‘We lost everything’: Popular island snacks business left devastated by warehouse fire
This aerial view shows Fissure 3 erupting on the northeast rift zone of Mauna Loa.
Hawaii Island mayor: ‘Disrespectful’ spectators are throwing marshmallows at lava

Latest News

Marengo plant fire.
Explosion, fire devastates Marengo plant, hurting at least 10
Her husband told authorities the two fought off a shark and then tried to head to shore.
Search underway for missing snorkeler who apparently suffered shark bite off Maui
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Portion of Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki closed as HPD responds to barricade situation
Hotel in Waikiki partially evacuated as barricade situation continues
Hotel in Waikiki partially evacuated as barricade situation continues
Army report says toxic chemicals released at Kalaeloa Airport.
Army report: toxic firefighting foam releases at Kalaeloa Airport