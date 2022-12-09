Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

UPS driver meets with homeowners who left snacks on front porch

A UPS delivery driver who went viral for his reaction thanking homeowners for leaving out snacks had a chance to thank the couple in person on Thursday.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:26 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A UPS delivery driver who went viral for his reaction to thanking homeowners for leaving out snacks had a chance to thank the couple in person Thursday.

Dorian Young has been with UPS for three years and started out as a personal vehicle driver.

In November, Young made a stop to the Barnett family’s home in east Louisville, Kentucky, and was greeted with free snacks as he made the delivery.

Young’s reaction was captured on the family’s Nest doorbell camera and shared on TikTok.

Toni Barnett said she and her husband, Jason Barnett, have been setting out snacks during the holidays for delivery drivers for around three years.

They started doing it during the pandemic to thank drivers who were working while most of the world was stuck at home.

The tradition has since continued.

“I love the reactions that I get from the snack cart, that is by far the best one,” Toni Barnett said. “(Young) is just full of excitement and energy.”

“Yeah, he’s a character,” her husband added. “He’s so animated. Whenever she showed it to me, I was just like, this guy is hilarious.”

On Thursday, Young revisited the Barnetts to thank them for their gifts and to help restock their snack supply.

Young said he never thought his response would go viral.

“I don’t have a TikTok, so my buddy hit me up and said, ‘Dude, you’re on TikTok,’ and I was like, ‘What?’” Young said.

Toni Barnett said she’s watched the video many times since it was first published Nov. 29.

“(Delivery drivers) work really hard, I think they deserve to have a small appreciation for what they do for us,” Toni Barnett said.

Young finished the trip taking pictures with the Barnetts, leaving with a promise to be back soon.

“It’s the best job in the world,” Young said. “If you want to spend days in trucks and meet awesome people all day long, I definitely recommend it.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police said an hours-long barricade situation at a Waikiki hotel has ended with the...
Hours-long barricade situation at Waikiki hotel ends with suspect shot and killed
First responders are searching for a missing snorkeler off South Maui after her husband told...
Search continues for missing snorkeler who apparently suffered shark bite off Maui
Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Police identify suspect accused in fatal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard
Lava from Mauna Loa slowed its advance toward the Daniel K. Inouye Highway as it reached...
Mauna Loa eruption flow no longer threatening key Hawaii Island highway
William Michael Bell
Suspect charged with murder in brutal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard

Latest News

Hours-long barricade situation at Waikiki hotel ends with suspect shot and killed
Hours-long barricade situation at Waikiki hotel ends with suspect shot and killed
EMS: 65-year-old man dies following crash on Oahu’s North Shore
EMS: 65-year-old man dies following crash on Oahu’s North Shore
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 9, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 9, 2022)
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches from Democratic to independent