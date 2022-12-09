Suspect charged with murder in brutal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 51-year-old man has been charged with murder in the brutal stabbing of a security guard at a Kaneohe strip mall.

Authorities said William Michael Bell was charged with second-degree murder. His bail is set at $500,000.

Bell was arrested Wednesday on murder charges following an intense islandwide manhunt.

The stabbing happened about 6 a.m. Tuesday at Windward City Shopping Center. Security guard Mike Chu was sitting in his car when he was stabbed multiple times.

HNN has learned that Bell was actually arrested Tuesday afternoon ― the same day of the murder ― but he was in Wahiawa and taken into custody on a misdemeanor weapons charge.

On Wednesday, officers re-arrested him for murder.

Records also show a city parks worker filed a restraining order against Bell, saying he often yelled profanities and made obscene gestures.

Loved ones remembered Chu, 77, as a longtime community member who was active in youth sports.

“It’s a big loss for the whole community because Mike was just a well liked individual. I’m sure he’d want us to move on, for the kids,” said friend Gary Tanouye

Chu leaves behind two children.

He was expecting the arrival of his first grandchild in January, loved ones said.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family.

