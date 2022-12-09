Ready to ring in the new year — with firecrackers? Just don’t forget a permit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s only a matter of time until 2022 comes to a close and families across the state are ringing in the new year.

If you are planning to pop firecrackers on the holiday, don’t forget to purchase a permit.

Applications for fireworks permit on Oahu, Maui and Kauai are now being accepted online through the end of the month.

Each firecracker permit costs $25 and will entitle the holder to purchase up to 5,000 individual firecrackers.

You must be age 18 or older to purchase a permit.

Fireworks are allowed to be set off during the approved hours of 9 p.m. on New Years Eve to 1 a.m. on New Years Day only. Permits must also be visibly displayed while firing.

Officials remind the public that aerial fireworks, including flying lanterns, are illegal. Aerial displays can only be ignited by licensed pyro-technicians with proper permits.

Permits are not required for purchasing novelties and paperless firecrackers.

Here’s how to apply for a permit for each county:

Oahu

Firework permit applications are available online on Honolulu Fire Department’s website.

The deadline to get a firecracker permit on Oahu is on Dec. 21. The county said the permit must be purchased at least ten days prior to the date of use.

Maui

Maui County is selling permits at several locations including the county’s online portal.

Kauai

Firework permit applications are available online. KFD is encouraging the public to apply before Dec. 26, when vendors begin selling fireworks.

Visit https://connect.kauai.gov , click “Kaua’i Fire Department,” then click the “Firecracker Permit” icon

Create an account or log in to your existing account with username and password

Follow instructions and fill in application details

Have a photocopy of your ID saved on your device and upload it to the application

Once your application is submitted, the Fire Department will review it for approval

If approved, the permit will be emailed to you; and

Print the permit and bring it to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Motor Vehicles Division to pay the $25 fee. To accommodate the public, the DMV will have a dedicated line for payments for fireworks permits only. This line will be marked with signage and is walk-in only. (Please note that customers CAN NOT add other transactions – e.g., Title Transfers or DL Renewals. Appointments must be made at kauai.gov/DMV or via walk-ins during the hours of 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

If you don’t have a printer, KFD officials can print the permit at Fire Headquarters at 4444 Rice Street, STE 315. Once paid, the DMV will stamp the permit and validate it for use to purchase fireworks. Payments can be made via cash, check, or credit card.

Hawaii Island

No word yet on firecracker permits on Hawaii County.

