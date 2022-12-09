Police investigation shuts down portion of Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation has prompted officials to shut down a portion of Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded around 2:15 p.m.

HPD’s Specialized Services Division is on the scene.

According to Honolulu police, the Ewa-bound direction of the roadway is shut down between Seaside Avenue and Nahua Street.

Nohonani Street is also closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Ala Wai Boulevard and Kuhio Boulevard.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Authorities have not provided further details on the incident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

