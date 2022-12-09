Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Police investigation shuts down portion of Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki

A police investigation has shut down a portion of Kuhio Ave. in Waikiki.
A police investigation has shut down a portion of Kuhio Ave. in Waikiki.(Kurt Duran)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:48 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation has prompted officials to shut down a portion of Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded around 2:15 p.m.

HPD’s Specialized Services Division is on the scene.

According to Honolulu police, the Ewa-bound direction of the roadway is shut down between Seaside Avenue and Nahua Street.

Nohonani Street is also closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Ala Wai Boulevard and Kuhio Boulevard.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Authorities have not provided further details on the incident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Police identify suspect accused in fatal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard
Officials released new footage of a young akeake, showing the fluffy fledgling emerging from...
With all eyes on Mauna Loa eruption, park officials celebrate separate rare discovery
Firefighters battle a raging building fire in Kakaako.
HFD: Overnight blaze that tore through Kakaako warehouse deemed accidental
The family's warehouse was devastated by the fire early Wednesday morning.
‘We lost everything’: Popular island snacks business left devastated by warehouse fire
This aerial view shows Fissure 3 erupting on the northeast rift zone of Mauna Loa.
Hawaii Island mayor: ‘Disrespectful’ spectators are throwing marshmallows at lava

Latest News

The sudden closure of Oahu’s only public shooting range is preventing dozens of state...
Shooting range closure prevents dozens of DPS officers from renewing weapons certifications
HNN File
Search underway for missing snorkeler off Maui following apparent ‘shark encounter’
With an estimated 50,000 visitors stopping along the designated viewing route, trash and large...
Hawaii Island to volcano spectators: ‘Take your ʻopala with you’
Mid-Pacific Vice President of Institutional Advancement Shannon Cleary and Mid-Pacific...
Hawaii private school gets big grant to expand innovative global exchange platform