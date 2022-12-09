Tributes
Open House: Conveniently located condo in Waikiki and well maintained unit in Salt Lake

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.
By HNN Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Welcome to Diamond Head Ambassador! Imagine yourself owning a piece of paradise on Oahu’s gold coast, minutes away from the famous Waikiki beach! Wake up each morning with your coffee on your lanai with a peek-a-boo view of the ocean and Kapiolani park. Enjoy the newly renovated saltwater pool, secured storage, and bike/surf racks available too. Lots of activities surround you to enjoy, including swimming, biking, snorkeling, surfing, hiking up the popular Diamond Head trail, , great restaurants, and much more! At the end of the day, grab your beach chair and take in the beautiful Hawaiian sunsets. Schedule your private showing today!

Check out this Desirable Corner End Unit with Ocean views in Century West. Conveniently located in the heart of Salt Lake, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is in a well-maintained secured building with one assigned, covered parking stall. Amenities include Pool, Recreation Room, BBQ Areas, Dog Park, Community Laundry, all with a resident manager and on-property security. Conveniently located near Salt Lake Shopping Center, restaurants, schools, bus lines, freeway entrances and the Honolulu International Airport. Visit us at our open house this weekend!

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home -- or are interested in refinancing your current one -- get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

