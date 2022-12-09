Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Kapolei City Lights block party and parade to light up the Leeward side

Kapolei City Lights returns for it's 21st year of holiday cheer.
Kapolei City Lights returns for it's 21st year of holiday cheer.(Facebook: Kapolei City Lights)
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAPOLEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kapolei City Lights returns for its 21st year of holiday cheer this Saturday, lighting up the Leeward side with festive lights, displays, and a dazzling 45-foot pine tree.

The opening ceremony block party will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. around the intersection of Uluohia and Ala Kahawai streets fronting Kapolei Hale.

It will feature a wide variety of food trucks and local vendors, along with live entertainment hosted by City Councilmember Augusto Tulba aka “Augie T.”

Opening Night festivities include:
  • Performance by Jah Li’i at 5 p.m.
  • Performance by Teanu Music at 5:45 p.m.
  • Kapolei City Lights Parade Begins at 6 p.m., launching from Kapolei High School, progressing down Kapolei Parkway, then finishing at Kealakapu Street.
  • Music from B.E.T. (Big Every Time) at 6:30 p.m.
  • Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s Tree Lighting Ceremony at 7:30 p.m.
  • Performance by Chardonnay at 7:45 p.m.

As a result of this nighttime event, several thoroughfares around the block party and parade route will be closed, with traffic detoured, to allow for preparations and safe public enjoyment of the holiday parade. Those include:

  • Fort Barrette Road (between Roosevelt Avenue and Kapolei Parkway) 2 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • Uluohia Street (between Kama’aha Avenue and Haumea Street) 3 PM - 9 p.m.
  • Kamaaha Avenue (between Kapolei Parkway and Alohikea Street)3 PM - 9 p.m.
  • Ala Kahawai Street (between Uluohia Street and Alohikea Street) 3 PM - 9 p.m.
  • Kapolei Parkway (between Fort Barrette Road and Kealakupu Street) 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Additional street parking restrictions will be in effect for several areas surrounding the block party and parade route, including on Alohikea Street from Haumea to Kapolei Parkway from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The public is strongly advised to carpool and avoid the road closure areas as much as possible.

For all of the environmentally-minded, good Samaritans in the community, the city will host a volunteer cleanup around Kapolei Hale on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Following the opening night festivities, the interior and exterior of Kapolei Hale will be open to the public to experience the various under-the-sea-themed decorations until Jan. 3.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Police identify suspect accused in fatal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard
Officials released new footage of a young akeake, showing the fluffy fledgling emerging from...
With all eyes on Mauna Loa eruption, park officials celebrate separate rare discovery
Firefighters battle a raging building fire in Kakaako.
HFD: Overnight blaze that tore through Kakaako warehouse deemed accidental
The family's warehouse was devastated by the fire early Wednesday morning.
‘We lost everything’: Popular island snacks business left devastated by warehouse fire
This aerial view shows Fissure 3 erupting on the northeast rift zone of Mauna Loa.
Hawaii Island mayor: ‘Disrespectful’ spectators are throwing marshmallows at lava

Latest News

Her husband told authorities the two fought off a shark and then tried to head to shore.
Search underway for missing snorkeler who apparently suffered shark bite off Maui
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Portion of Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki closed as HPD responds to barricade situation
Hotel in Waikiki partially evacuated as barricade situation continues
Hotel in Waikiki partially evacuated as barricade situation continues
Army report says toxic chemicals released at Kalaeloa Airport.
Army report: toxic firefighting foam releases at Kalaeloa Airport
A 51-year-old man has been charged with murder in the brutal stabbing of a security guard at a...
Suspect charged with murder in brutal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard