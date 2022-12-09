Kapolei City Lights block party and parade to light up the Leeward side

KAPOLEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kapolei City Lights returns for its 21st year of holiday cheer this Saturday, lighting up the Leeward side with festive lights, displays, and a dazzling 45-foot pine tree.

The opening ceremony block party will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. around the intersection of Uluohia and Ala Kahawai streets fronting Kapolei Hale.

It will feature a wide variety of food trucks and local vendors, along with live entertainment hosted by City Councilmember Augusto Tulba aka “Augie T.”

Opening Night festivities include:

Performance by Jah Li’i at 5 p.m.

Performance by Teanu Music at 5:45 p.m.

Kapolei City Lights Parade Begins at 6 p.m., launching from Kapolei High School, progressing down Kapolei Parkway, then finishing at Kealakapu Street.

Music from B.E.T. (Big Every Time) at 6:30 p.m.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s Tree Lighting Ceremony at 7:30 p.m.

Performance by Chardonnay at 7:45 p.m.

As a result of this nighttime event, several thoroughfares around the block party and parade route will be closed, with traffic detoured, to allow for preparations and safe public enjoyment of the holiday parade. Those include:

Fort Barrette Road (between Roosevelt Avenue and Kapolei Parkway) 2 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Uluohia Street (between Kama’aha Avenue and Haumea Street) 3 PM - 9 p.m.

Kamaaha Avenue (between Kapolei Parkway and Alohikea Street)3 PM - 9 p.m.

Ala Kahawai Street (between Uluohia Street and Alohikea Street) 3 PM - 9 p.m.

Kapolei Parkway (between Fort Barrette Road and Kealakupu Street) 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Additional street parking restrictions will be in effect for several areas surrounding the block party and parade route, including on Alohikea Street from Haumea to Kapolei Parkway from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The public is strongly advised to carpool and avoid the road closure areas as much as possible.

For all of the environmentally-minded, good Samaritans in the community, the city will host a volunteer cleanup around Kapolei Hale on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Following the opening night festivities, the interior and exterior of Kapolei Hale will be open to the public to experience the various under-the-sea-themed decorations until Jan. 3.

