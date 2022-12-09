Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds to persist over the weekend

Your top local headlines for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:13 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong high pressure system centered far north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce breezy to strong trade winds across the state lasting into Monday.

These strong winds will build clouds over mountain areas and produce periods of showers mainly over windward and mountain areas with drier conditions over all island leeward sections through the weekend.

The weather pattern may chance dramatically from Wednesday onward as a Kona low sets up just north or northwest of the island chain with heavy rainfall potential by the end of next week.

Strong trade winds will keep east shore surf elevated and well above normal through early next week.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect through 6 p.m. Friday.

Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small and well below normal through the weekend.

A moderate size northwest and a moderate size north swell will give surf a boost along north and west facing shores Monday through Wednesday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

