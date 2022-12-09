Tributes
Family, friends asking for birthday cards to 4-year-old girl with terminal cancer

A Wisconsin family says they’re trying to make their daughter’s birthday special as she battles brain cancer. (Source: WISN, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By Kendall Keys
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A 4-year-old girl from Wisconsin has inspired nearly everyone she meets as she battles a terminal illness.

Delaney Krings is battling brain cancer and, next week, she will mark a birthday that her mother says will be extra special.

“She brought light and love to people. That’s why she is our angel,” Heather Krings, Delaney’s mother, said. “And apparently she’s being called elsewhere to finish her angel work.”

The family said Delaney was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in October.

“You can’t really convey to a little kid that they won’t be around much longer,” Heather Krings said. “She is a kid who has been dealt a card no kid should have.”

Heather Krings said doctors have given her daughter weeks to live. But an infection has made that time even shorter.

“You just try to process it. She’s four, you know?” Heather Krings said.

A family friend is calling on the public to send birthday cards to Delaney to celebrate her fifth birthday on Dec. 16.

The goal: Collect cards for Delaney from around the world and keep her smiling and laughing as long as they can.

“We have stickers for all of the locations where the cards have come from so Delaney can see that she’s got love from all over the world,” Heather Krings said.

Delaney is currently hospitalized, but her mother and father take turns staying with her, so she is never alone.

The family said they have started a GofundMe for support and shared the following address for cards:

Delaney Krings

C/O Shorewest Realtors

1296 Summit Ave.

Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

