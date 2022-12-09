Episode 141: Anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack stirs memories of dark period

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As we remember Pearl Harbor, the attack sparked a fear that Japanese Americans were spies for the Japan government.

Born and raised in Bainbridge Island, Washington, Lilly Kitamoto Kodama was just 7 years old when her family was forcibly removed from their home.

They were the first group from among 120,000 Japanese Americans to be removed from the West Coast for the duration of WWII.

Ellen Sato Faust’s father and his family were incarcerated at the Tule Lake, California Relocation Center during WWII.

Both women join us to share a personal connection to a dark period in United States history ... the internment of Japanese Americans.

