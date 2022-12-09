EMS: 65-year-old man dies following crash on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man has died following a crash on Oahu’s North Shore late Thursday night.

Officials said the crash happened on Kamehameha Highway near Ashley Road in the Waimea area around 11 p.m.

EMS said a 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other victims, a 19-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital — the man in serious and the woman in critical condition.

According to officers on scene, two vehicles were involved in the crash. EMS added that there was “substantial damage to the vehicles” involved.

The incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.

