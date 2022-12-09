Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

EMS: 65-year-old man dies following crash on Oahu’s North Shore

Man killed in head-on crash in the North Shore, EMS says.
Man killed in head-on crash in the North Shore, EMS says.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:45 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man has died following a crash on Oahu’s North Shore late Thursday night.

Officials said the crash happened on Kamehameha Highway near Ashley Road in the Waimea area around 11 p.m.

EMS said a 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other victims, a 19-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital — the man in serious and the woman in critical condition.

According to officers on scene, two vehicles were involved in the crash. EMS added that there was “substantial damage to the vehicles” involved.

The incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police said an hours-long barricade situation at a Waikiki hotel has ended with the...
Hours-long barricade situation at Waikiki hotel ends with suspect shot and killed
First responders are searching for a missing snorkeler off South Maui after her husband told...
Search continues for missing snorkeler who apparently suffered shark bite off Maui
Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Police identify suspect accused in fatal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard
Lava from Mauna Loa slowed its advance toward the Daniel K. Inouye Highway as it reached...
Mauna Loa eruption flow no longer threatening key Hawaii Island highway
William Michael Bell
Suspect charged with murder in brutal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard

Latest News

Honolulu police said an hours-long barricade situation at a Waikiki hotel has ended with the...
Hours-long barricade situation at Waikiki hotel ends with suspect shot and killed
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds to persist over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds to persist over the weekend
Negotiations continue in hours-long barricade situation at Waikiki hotel
Negotiations continue in hours-long barricade situation at Waikiki hotel
First responders are searching for a missing snorkeler off South Maui after her husband told...
Search continues for missing snorkeler who apparently suffered shark bite off Maui