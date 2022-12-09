Emergency crews responding after car flips over in Honolulu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews are responding after a car flipped over in Honolulu Thursday evening.
HPD responded to a motor-vehicle crash call around 5:30 p.m. on Rycroft Street near Sheridan Community Park.
Witnesses said firefighters got a man out of the car, which was lying on its roof.
No word yet on the extent of injuries or what caused the crash.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
