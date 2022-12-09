Tributes
Emergency crews responding after car flips over in Honolulu

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:12 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews are responding after a car flipped over in Honolulu Thursday evening.

HPD responded to a motor-vehicle crash call around 5:30 p.m. on Rycroft Street near Sheridan Community Park.

Witnesses said firefighters got a man out of the car, which was lying on its roof.

No word yet on the extent of injuries or what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Report: ‘Forever chemicals’ spilled at Red Hill were also released at Kalaeloa Airport
