Army report: toxic firefighting foam releases at Kalaeloa Airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now has learned about releases of so-called forever chemicals at Kalaeloa Airport. A 2020 report by the Army National Guard 2020 that said these toxic chemicals were stored and released at the Kalaeloa Airport.

The report said the releases of toxic firefighting foam or AFFF happened at random locations at the airport. It was stored in a hanger and state firefighters would conduct monthly pumps tests using 25 gallons.

AFFF is used to fight fuel fires. It contains PFAS forever chemicals that are under increasing scrutiny by regulators, lawmakers and activists.

“They were simply doing what they had always done. Every month, they load up the fire trucks and they spray PFAS to make sure that they work when there’s a real emergency,” said Pat Elder, Military Poisons.

Activists say they’re worried about state firefighters, construction workers and others who may have been exposed to the toxic chemicals that have been linked to increased risk of cancer.

“Workers should be notified that they’re working with some very, very dangerous material that can have life-long health effects,” said Ann Wright, Retired Army Colonel.

Wright wants to know what other military, state and commercial properties are using and storing the chemicals.

“We have on this island a huge, huge amount of very, very dangerous product that are at times leaching into the ocean. We hope it’s not leaching in our drinking water,” said Wright.

The Hawaii Fire Fighters Association says today state firefighters only use AFFF for emergencies and not training while Honolulu firefighters don’t use it at all.

“Once it was found out that AFFF had health concerns cancer issues, we were very happy the HFD among other departments pulled the AFFF off of the trucks and no longer exposed our firefighters to AFFF,” said Bobby Lee, president, Hawaii Fire Fighters Association.

By 2024, the military must phase out PFAS containing foams... which has been its primary firefighting tool since Vietnam.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.