Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

‘Absolutely essential’: Lawmakers revive plans to acquire, restore Wahiawa Dam

State legislators are reviving plans to acquire Lake Wilson and the Wahiawa Dam and Gov. Josh Green said he supports the $26 million deal.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:57 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State legislators are reviving plans to acquire Lake Wilson and the Wahiawa Dam and Gov. Josh Green said he supports the $26 million deal.

“I support the appropriation in general, I’d like to see it come to my desk,” Green said Wednesday. “Water is very serious for us. We’re serious about agriculture as our next leg of economic development.”

“And for this area of the state, this seems to be key.”

Earlier this year, former Gov. David Ige vetoed the funding to acquire the Wahiawa Dam, Lake Wilson and Dole Food Co.’s nearby irrigation system.

The plan also called for the state to restore the dam and invest in a hydroelectric power plant to generate electricity.

“If the dam is not preserved or upgraded — and this asset is not owned by the state — you’re putting a lot of different things in jeopardy: the future of agriculture, the safety of Otake Cam and the recreational use for fisherman,” said state Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz, chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee.

The 116-year-old Wahiawa Dam is a high hazard dam that’s in desperate need for repairs that Dole can’t afford.

State regulators have said the dam’s northside concrete spillway isn’t large enough to prevent flooding downstream during extremely heavy rains.

Dela Cruz said if owner Dole can’t find a buyer, the dam could be decommissioned — turning Lake Wilson into stream and cutting off Central Oahu farmers from their main water source.

Bruce Clements, whose five-acre cacao farm relies on water from Lake Wilson to irrigate their crops, said former Gov. Ige’s veto prolonged economic uncertainties for farmers like him.

“We don’t get enough rainfall here in this in this area to be able to farm without irrigation water,” Clements said.

“We have to have it. It’s absolutely essential. No water, no farms. I mean, that’s it. That’s it from the bottom line.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Police identify suspect accused in fatal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard
Officials released new footage of a young akeake, showing the fluffy fledgling emerging from...
With all eyes on Mauna Loa eruption, park officials celebrate separate rare discovery
A portion of Kuhio Avenue remains shut down in Waikiki as police respond to a barricade...
Hotel in Waikiki partially evacuated as barricade situation continues
The family's warehouse was devastated by the fire early Wednesday morning.
‘We lost everything’: Popular island snacks business left devastated by warehouse fire
Firefighters battle a raging building fire in Kakaako.
HFD: Overnight blaze that tore through Kakaako warehouse deemed accidental

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds will continue into Saturday
William Michael Bell
Suspect charged with murder in brutal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard
The sudden closure of Oahu’s only public shooting range is preventing dozens of state...
Shooting range closure prevents dozens of DPS officers from renewing gun certifications
Car flipped near Ala Moana
Emergency crews responding after car flips over in Honolulu