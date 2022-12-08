Surveillance videos provide leads in Waikiki beating death, but there are still no arrests

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Family and friends played music and smoked Wednesday at a memorial near the Waikiki bus stop where a 21-year old victim was brutally beaten to death.

The attack happened on Kuhio Avenue near Royal Hawaiian Avenue early Tuesday morning.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner has not publicly identified the man, who had head and chest injuries.

Police still searching for the five men suspected in Waikiki beating death (None)

Honolulu police are still searching for the five men accused in the violent attack.

HPD Chief Joe Logan gave only a brief update during the open session of the Honolulu Police Commission meeting Wednesday.

“There’s video surveillance and some other things going on, that officers from homicide and district 6 are following up on” Logan said, adding police have leads. He would not comment publicly comment further.

Loved ones, who did not want to do an interview or be identified, said the victim is from Micronesia.

Family members flew in after learning about the murder.

