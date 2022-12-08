Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Strong trade winds prompt wind alerts and a fire weather watch

File photo of strong winds bringing down utility lines in Maili.
File photo of strong winds bringing down utility lines in Maili.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:45 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wind-related weather alerts have been issued as trade winds strengthen, with peak winds forecast for Thursday and Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning until 6 p.m. Friday for the leeward Kohala area.

Sustained east winds of 20 to 40 miles per hour are possible with gusts near 60 miles per hour.

Winds this strong can blow down trees and power lines and cause damage to roofs.

A wind advisory has also been issued until 6 p.m. Friday for portions of the islands of Hawaii, Maui, Lanai and Kahoolawe for east winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts to 50 miles per hour.

Strong advisory-level winds are also forecast for summit areas of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, with forecast winds of 45 to 55 miles per hour and gusts near 60 miles per hour.

The summit area of Halekala on Maui is also under a wind advisory, with east winds increasing to 25 to 35 miles per hour.

The strong winds and dry conditions have also prompted a fire weather watch from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon for leeward areas of all the islands.

Any fires that develop could be spread rapidly with strong winds and low humidity.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials released new footage of a young akeake, showing the fluffy fledgling emerging from...
With all eyes on Mauna Loa eruption, park officials celebrate separate rare discovery
Honolulu police open murder investigation after man dies following beating in Waikiki.
At least 5 suspects wanted in Waikiki beating that left 21-year-old dead
Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Suspect sought after security guard is fatally stabbed at Kaneohe strip mall
Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Police: Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard
When Milo saw his family speaking in sign, he revealed that he’s dedicated his free time during...
WATCH: Hawaiian Air flight attendant shares special conversation with baby in ASL

Latest News

Gusty trades will dominate this week
Hawaii News Now - Hold on! Gusty winds
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds have arrived!
Your first alert weather calls for strong winds this week
FIRST ALERT: Very strong winds are clocking in across the state
Severe weather continues to wallop parts of the state Monday morning as a Kona low sweeps...
HNN is launching First Alert Weather. Here’s what that means