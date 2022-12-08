Strong trade winds prompt wind alerts and a fire weather watch

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wind-related weather alerts have been issued as trade winds strengthen, with peak winds forecast for Thursday and Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning until 6 p.m. Friday for the leeward Kohala area.

Sustained east winds of 20 to 40 miles per hour are possible with gusts near 60 miles per hour.

Winds this strong can blow down trees and power lines and cause damage to roofs.

A wind advisory has also been issued until 6 p.m. Friday for portions of the islands of Hawaii, Maui, Lanai and Kahoolawe for east winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts to 50 miles per hour.

Strong advisory-level winds are also forecast for summit areas of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, with forecast winds of 45 to 55 miles per hour and gusts near 60 miles per hour.

The summit area of Halekala on Maui is also under a wind advisory, with east winds increasing to 25 to 35 miles per hour.

The strong winds and dry conditions have also prompted a fire weather watch from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon for leeward areas of all the islands.

Any fires that develop could be spread rapidly with strong winds and low humidity.

