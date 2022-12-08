Some Hawaii shelves run low of adult and kid’s cold medicines

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii drug stores are running low on cold medicines and children’s painkillers. It follows a nationwide trend as demand increases along with respiratory viruses.

At a drug store in East Honolulu, some shelves for adult and children’s cold medicines were empty

Drugmaker, Johnson and Johnson, says it’s seeing high demand for children’s painkillers and is working to increase production.

Hawaii doctors who are monitoring respiratory viruses are worried about more illness around holidays.

“A lot of folks are calling in for coughs and sniffles and it may not be RVS, COVID or flu when we swab, there’s a lot of other respiratory viruses circulating,” said Dr. Sharyl Shultz, Family Medicine, Kaiser Permanente.

Statistics show a slight increase in Hawaii COVID and flu cases while RSV peaked in October and November.

Shultz says Hawaii doctors are closely watching what’s happening on the mainland. Emergency and hospital beds in Los Angeles County are filling amid a so-called ‘tridemic’ and Hawaii lags by about a month.

“We are worried that with RSV circulating and with flu and COVID on the rise since Thanksgiving and will mostly likely continue through the holidays as we gather, we’ll be facing a respiratory trifecta.

Patients are asking what to do.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics doesn’t recommend over-the-counter cold medications in general for kids,” said Shultz.

Also, contact your provider.

“If there is more severe illness, significant coughing, any trouble breathing, high fever, any signs of dehydration especially in the keiki, we recommend that you may have to come in for further testing,” she added.

But for mild illness, Dr. Shultz gives her patients and children the same advice.

“Rest up, drink water and you may have to stay home from school tomorrow,” she said.

Doctors say the general advice doesn’t change; get vaccinated for covid and flu, mask up in crowded indoor spaces especially for those who are vulnerable, and wash your hands.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.