Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

QB Desmond Ridder to start for Falcons in Week 15, according to NFL insiders

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) passes in the pocket against the Jacksonville...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) passes in the pocket against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game((AP Photo/Gerald Herbert))
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly making a change at quarterback. According to NFL insiders, rookie Desmond Ridder will start the week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

The Falcons have struggled offensively in recent weeks. They’ve lost five of their last seven and have failed to score more than 17 points in each of those losses. Starting quarterback Marcus Mariota has not been everything the Falcons hoped for in a starter. He’s been average at best, throwing for 2,219 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Falcons selected Ridder in the third round of last year’s draft. He impressed in preseason play but has yet to see a regular-season snap.

Despite their 5-8 record, the Falcons are still 2nd in the NFC South. They had a bye last week; head coach Arthur Smith clearly felt it was time for a change.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Police identify suspect accused in fatal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard
Officials released new footage of a young akeake, showing the fluffy fledgling emerging from...
With all eyes on Mauna Loa eruption, park officials celebrate separate rare discovery
Firefighters battle a raging building fire in Kakaako.
HFD: Overnight blaze that tore through Kakaako warehouse deemed accidental
This aerial view shows Fissure 3 erupting on the northeast rift zone of Mauna Loa.
Hawaii Island mayor: ‘Disrespectful’ spectators are throwing marshmallows at lava
The family's warehouse was devastated by the fire early Wednesday morning.
‘We lost everything’: Popular island snacks business left devastated by warehouse fire

Latest News

The second half of the game kept people on their feet. But with a last-minute touchdown, the LA...
Big Oahu Super Bowl party featured good fun, good food and COVID safety protocols
Several Rams fans from Hawaii attend Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.
Hawaii fans call chance to watch Super Bowl LVI a ‘bucket list’ opportunity
The scene at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles just before Super Bowl LVI kicked off.
Energy outside SoFi Stadium ‘surreal’ ahead of Super Bowl LVI
Hawaii fans call chance to watch Super Bowl LVI a ‘bucket list’ opportunity
Hawaii fans call chance to watch Super Bowl LVI a ‘bucket list’ opportunity
This photo provided by BMW shows a scene from BMW’s 2022 Super Bowl NFL football spot.
Super Bowl ads go heavy on nostalgia and star power