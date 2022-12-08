QB Desmond Ridder to start for Falcons in Week 15, according to NFL insiders

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly making a change at quarterback. According to NFL insiders, rookie Desmond Ridder will start the week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

The Falcons have struggled offensively in recent weeks. They’ve lost five of their last seven and have failed to score more than 17 points in each of those losses. Starting quarterback Marcus Mariota has not been everything the Falcons hoped for in a starter. He’s been average at best, throwing for 2,219 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Falcons selected Ridder in the third round of last year’s draft. He impressed in preseason play but has yet to see a regular-season snap.

Despite their 5-8 record, the Falcons are still 2nd in the NFC South. They had a bye last week; head coach Arthur Smith clearly felt it was time for a change.

